Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition Coming To Switch in September

Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition is coming to the Nintendo Switch in September, bundling together the base game alongside several expansion packs. This includes the Scorched Earth, Aberration, Extinction, and both Genesis parts, and will retail for $50 when it arrives on Nintendo's hybrid gaming system.

For those players who already own Ark's regular edition on Switch, they'll receive a complete revamp of functionality, graphics, and optimization for the game. Ark developer Studio Wildcard says that a third-party developer has been hired to lead the charge on this new version of Ark, which has resulted in the game's Switch code being entirely rewritten and developed on the latest version of Unreal Engine 4.

All existing Switch player progress and save data will be maintained when the update is applied.

Ark Ultimate Survivor Edition cover

"Overhauling the gameplay for Ark on Switch has been on our radar for a while and we're happy to have found a talented team who can help us realize that vision," said Studio Wildcard co-founder and co-director Jesse Rapczak.

The Ark franchise continues to grow lately, as an animated series based on the dinosaur action-adventure game is in development alongside a fully-fledged sequel which stars Vin Diesel. The Fast and Furious star isn't just the face of protagonist Santiago in the game either, as he'll be serving as an executive producer on the game as well.

If you'd like to try the game out on a different platform, Ark: Survival Evolved is currently available on PC and Xbox consoles through the Xbox Game Pass subscription service, as well as PC and PlayStation consoles.