Ark: Survival Evolved's Summer Bash Event Is Live Now, Adds T-Rex Costumes (You Know The Ones)

Ark: Survival Evolved's Summer Bash event is happening now, and it brings with it a bunch of new items. Namely, you can snag one of those inflatable T-Rex costumes that have shown up in countless YouTube videos and Tiktoks.

There's something a bit weird about the thought of dressing up like a dino to go hunt dinos, but the videos and imagery the developer's released of it is certainly hilarious. In addition to the costume, the Summer Bash also adds a bunch of other items and features. You can see the full list of new cosmetics at the bottom of this article.

If putting together a squad of goofy inflatable T-Rexes isn't your thing, the Summer Bash also adds some beach-themed emotes and includes new Chibi pets to go looking for. These include the Spacedolphin, Voidwyrm, and Straw Hat Otter pets. Finally, the event also increases gameplay rates up to 5x of normal for harvesting, taming, and breeding activities.

Coinciding with the Summer Bash, the PC version of Ark: Survival Evolved is on a discount during Steam's Summer Sale. You can snag the base game for $10, 67% off its normal price, or pick up the Ultimate Survivor Edition which includes a bunch of expansions and additional content for $55 (39% off).

Ark: Survival Evolved Summer Bash Items