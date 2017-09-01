Ark: Survival Evolved's New Expansion Revealed With Release Date In October

Two years after debuting in Early Access, the popular Jurassic survival game Ark: Survival Evolved released in full earlier this week for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Now, the game's developer, Studio Wildcard, has revealed the game's next expansion, and it's coming sooner than you might expect.

At PAX West, Studio Wildcard announced the Aberration pack, which will launch for all platforms this October. According to the developer, Aberration takes place "on a damaged Ark whose internal atmosphere has leaked away." The result of this is a harsh landscape with "a plethora of lush underground biomes containing all-new exotic creatures and items to be acquired." You can see a glimpse of this strange world in the screenshots below.

Players who've purchased Ark's Explorer's Edition will receive Aberration at no additional cost, but everyone else will have the option to purchase the expansion separately for $20. Owners of the Explorer's Edition will also receive a few additional perks in the form of Aberration-themed cosmetic items, such as the Aberration Helmet and Aberration Sword.

Aberration is the second expansion for Ark: Survival Evolved, following the desert-themed Scorched Earth pack that released last year. Along with the aforementioned map, Aberration introduces new creatures to tame, 50 new items, and a number of new challenges to overcome like the Nameless, which the developer describes as "unrelenting, Element-infused monstrosities, requiring constant vigilance to defend against."