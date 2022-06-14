Ark: Survival Evolved Hits New Concurrent Peak 7 Years After Launch

Ark: Survival Evolved has hit a new peak concurrent players record on Steam, as of the time of writing, more than 224,000 people have hopped into the survival simulator. This is thanks to Ark: Survival Evolved being free currently--you can still claim it on Steam between now and June 19--resulting in its audience more than quadrupling in size according to Steam's charts and the game's studio.

Ark has usually enjoyed a healthy concurrent count of around 50,000 people on average since it launched seven years ago. As for Ark 2, the sequel will also land day one on Xbox Game Pass next year, and the most recent trailer for the game during the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase featured Vin Diesel talking about the importance of family and pet dinosaurs.

✴️New peak Steam CCU of 205k! ✴️

We're blown away by the support and passion of the community - it's both humbling and inspiring. Thank you for making all of us at WC smile as we continue to work on ARK 2.

And 7 years in too...amazing!

You're the best!

— Dollie (@NotDollie) June 14, 2022

Diesel stars as the main character, Santiago, in Ark 2 alongside Disney's Moana star Auli'i Cravalho as his daughter, Meeka. Ark 2 will feature dynamic world events, component-based item crafting for weapons and tools, and user-created cross-platform mods for new creatures and items when it launches.

Beyond that, you can also expect to see an Ark: The Animated Series show which has been made to look like a Saturday morning cartoon.