Ark: Survival Evolved Fjordur - How To Get Sanguine Elixir

There's a bounty of new resources that players can obtain on the new expansion map in Ark: Survival Evolved, Fjordur. Many of these resources are relatively easy to acquire, such as using Congealed Gas Balls to craft hazard gear or charged materials. If you're looking to find out how to find and use Congealed Gas Balls, we went over that in a previous Ark guide. For today, we will be going over how to find Sanguine Elixir, which can be one of the most useful items in all of Fjordur as long as players know how to use it.

Sanguine Elixir has a fairly basic use, as it simply allows players to tame creatures 30% faster when they consume it. This can be one of the most important resources you obtain in Fjordur, as some of the new unique creatures can be a true hassle to tame. Speaking of those unique creatures, if you've been avoiding them up until now, that might soon change. One of them holds the key to unlocking the Sanguine Elixir, which we explain further below.

Finding Sanguine Elixir

The first step in acquiring the Sanguine Elixir in Fjordur is to find the Desmodus, one of the five new unique creatures. Desmodus is a giant bat creature that is especially aggressive and hostile as soon as you approach it. It also happens to be difficult to predict during an encounter, so you will need to have a solid strategy of taming/killing it before you actually stumble across it. In order to unlock the Sanguine Elixir, though, you will need to tame the Desmodus.

This is much more RNG-based than taming the other unique creatures in Fjordur. First, you need to craft and equip 10-20 blood packs in your inventory's hotbar. Then, you need to find the Desmodus on the map. The giant bat is located on Balheimr Island, the southeastern part of the Fjordur map. Once on Balheimr, players need to go to the coordinates: 90.0 - 78.0. This will bring you to the Balheimr Trench near the central part of the island. The Desmodus will likely be in or around its nest near the trench.

To tame the Desmodus, you need to ensure your blood packs equipped to the hotbar and let the creature see you. Once it does, it will grab you and start flying away. During this time, the creature will start consuming the blood packs. With enough luck, after the Desmodus finishes around 10 blood packs, it will keep flying, meaning you've tamed it. If the creature drops you to the ground after it finishes the packs, then you didn't succeed and need to try again. Once the Desmodus is tamed, you can move on to the next step in crafting the Sanguine Elixir.

Crafting Sanguine Elixir

The Desmodus is the only creature capable of producing the Sanguine Elixir. However, it can only do so if you equip it with a saddle and 200 blood packs inside of its inventory. You can either craft blood packs yourself using a Blood Extraction Syringe and waterskin after level five or let the Desmodus produce blood packs itself by letting it attack other creatures. For every one creature that the Desmodus attacks, it will add one blood pack to its inventory.

After you've reached 200 packs and have a saddle on the giant bat, you can begin producing the Sanguine Elixir. To do so, go to the "Consumables" menu and then select "Sanguine Elixir." If you have the right ingredients, then the elixir will be produced once. You can repeat this process as much as you'd like as long as you have enough blood packs. Now, you have a concrete way to tame creatures easier in Ark: Survival Evolved Fjordur.

If you're new to the game, don't miss our Ark: Survival Evolved tips for beginners.