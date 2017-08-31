Ark Getting Live-Action Series From Game Of Thrones Studio, First Teaser Looks Great

After two years in Early Access, Ark: Survival Evolved finally launched this week across PC and console. To promote the release, the developers teamed up with effects studio Pixomondo, which did some amazing work on shows like Game of Thrones and Furious 7.

The brief teaser trailer shows a man washing up on the shore of a tropical world, greeted by a woman riding a dinosaur. The man quickly learns how unforgiving Ark can be.

This is just the first in a series, as the video's description says fans can stay turned for "more cinematic episodes" coming up soon.

Ark's full release has been a long time coming; it was originally slated for launch in Summer 2016. Later, it was scheduled for launch on August 8, 2017, but that date was pushed back as well because the certification process took longer than anticipated.

Even excluding the delays, the run-up to launch hasn't been exactly smooth for Studio Wildcard. It sparked controversy among fans when it announced that the price of the game was doubling ahead of release; the Early Access version cost only $30. Further, it previously announced that it would wipe competitive multiplayer servers before the full release, although the developer reversed that decision in July.

GameSpot recently spoke with co-creative director Jesse Rapczak. He talks about split-screen, supernatural creatures, and more.