Ark 2 Is Coming To Xbox And PC In 2023, New Trailer Revealed

Ark 2, the sequel to the massively successful Ark: Survival Evolved, is coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC in 2023.

During the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase today, fans were not only provided with a brand-new cinematic trailer and a new release window, but Xbox confirmed the game will be available on day one on Xbox Game Pass as well.

Ark 2, which was first revealed during The Game Awards last year and features actor Vin Diesel as the main character Santiago, was originally slated to release this year. The survival game will also star Auli'i Cravalho from Disney's Moana as his daughter Meeka.

"Awakened on a primal world filled with dinosaurs & humans struggling for dominance, you must team up with legendary heroes to confront dark forces," the game description explains. Ark 2 will feature user-created, cross-platform mods for new creatures, items, gameplay features, and maps, as well as support for modded unofficial servers.

Although no new gameplay was revealed, it's been confirmed via the game's Steam page that players can expect the game to run on Unreal Engine 5 with third-person-only gameplay. There'll be free-climbing, parkour, sliding, and swinging, as well as "souls-like melee combat" with target-lock, blocks, combos, and special attacks.

Additionally, the sequel will feature dynamic world events players will be able to encounter, along with opposing PvE hostile enemies called the Aratai, and component-based item crafting for weapons and tools.

Developer Studio Wildcard is going all-in on the IP. In addition to the sequel, it's also producing Ark: The Animated Series, which ditches the 3D-rendered visuals for a Saturday morning cartoon style.