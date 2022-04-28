Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader Is Getting A Video Game

Are you ready to test your mind against the knowledge of an average 5th grader? The classic quiz show is coming back to gaming platforms, for the first time since Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader: Make the Grade released for consoles back in 2008.

The latest season of the game show aired back in 2015, though Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader also ran as a podcast between 2020 and 2021. Now, the quiz show will return in video game form, allowing players to take on the challenge--or fall back on their classmates for help if they need it.

The game will be playable either solo or with friends in couch co-op multiplayer, and will feature multiple choice questions, true-or-false challenges, and mini-games comprising of more than 6800 questions based on a standard 5th grade curriculum.

"With so many kids learning from home and so many of these gaming systems in homes worldwide, the time could not be better to revitalize Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? in the videogame space," said Adrienne Lauer of THQ Nordic.

Players will be able to test their knowledge on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and the PC, with the new game due to release later this year. The game is being developed by studio Massive Miniteam and published by HandyGames, a subsidary of THQ Nordic in collaboration with rights-owner MGM.