Are Too Many Games A Bad Thing? | Spot On

It feels like this year has been hit after hit after hit. From Dead Space and Resident Evil 4 Remake to Starfield, Final Fantasy XVI, Baldur's Gate, and Tears of the Kingdom, there's been no shortage of incredible games to play and even more are on the horizon. It feels safe to say that 2023 is one of the best years for gaming ever, and while it's incredible to have so many amazing games to play, are we able to really get the most out of the games we buy if we're juggling multiple titles or constantly moving from one massive title to the next? And what happens to the smaller games that aren’t dominating the headlines?

On this week's Spot On, Tam and Lucy discuss why games always seem to launch around the same time, why that can be a bad thing, and how to overcome your choice paralysis. The pair also delve into ways to find and support games that are less in the spotlight.

Thank you to Crowsmack for providing the artwork used on the Spot On set. Find more of his work on his website.