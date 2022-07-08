Arcade1Up's Street Fighter II Cabinet Has Knockout Looks, Preorders Now Live

This particular cabinet is inspired by Dhalsim's fiery Yoga Flame attack, and boasts a bright red finish and nostalgic graphics. There's space for two players to duke it out and the cabinet includes remote wi-fi online play for when you want to see how your high scores measure up to the best in the world.

If you get tired of Street Fighter, you can switch to one of the other games inside the machine, that includes King of Dragons, Progear, Battle Circuit, Super Puzzle Fighter, Saturday Night Slam Masters, Capcom Sports Club, Final Fight, Giga Wing, Captain Commando, and Armored Warriors. The cabinet also has adjustable volume, a clear deck protector, and an anti-tip strap.