Arcade1Up Street Fighter 2 Big Blue And TMNT: Turtles In Time - Preorders Live Now

Two of the recently announced Arcade1Up home arcade cabinets--Street Fighter II Big Blue and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time--are now available for preorder directly from the company. Both were announced at E3 2021 and feature free Wi-Fi play for online multiplayer.

Alongside these cabinets, the company also revealed a split Ms. Pac-Man and Galaga Class of 1981 machine, a throwback to an earlier anniversary cabinet from Namco that featured both games. As we previously reported, The Simpsons Arcade was announced at the same time, but details are scarce--we'll have an exclusive hands-on preview with a prototype in the future.

Arcade1Up Street Fighter II Big Blue $600 A recreation of the famous "Big Blue" variant from Street Fighter II's original arcade heyday, the Arcade1Up Street Fighter II Big Blue cabinet comes equipped with Wi-Fi, making it the first Street Fighter cabinet from the company that allows for online play. It comes loaded with 12 games, including several variants of Street Fighter 2 and the excellent 1944: The Loop Master. See at Arcade1Up Arcade1Up TMNT: Turtles in Time $650 This redesigned take on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cabinet from Arcade1Up features a completely different build and new Wi-Fi connectivity as well as faux coin doors for that classic arcade look. Both the original TMNT arcade game and the titular Turtles in Time are included, along with a retro art style on the cabinet itself that pays homage to the original cabinet. See at Arcade1Up

The Street Fighter 2 Big Blue is scheduled to ship in September, while the Turtles in Time cabinet is scheduled for October.

Eager players are still waiting for more information on previously announced cabinets like Killer Instinct and Dragon's Lair. These were first shown off in January but very little has been revealed since then.