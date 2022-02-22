The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Arcade1Up Simpsons Gets Massive Discount At Walmart
Have some steamed hams and get ready to play a classic '90s arcade game.
Arcade1Up systems are mighty expensive these days, with some going as high as $600 or even $700. Walmart has a great deal right now on the Simpsons arcade cabinet, complete with riser, at just $400--down from $529. It's a sharp-looking cabinet that comes loaded with The Simpsons arcade game as well as Simpsons Bowling, and it includes four-player support.
One of the best beat-'em-up games of the '90s, The Simpsons lets you play as Homer, Bart, Lisa, or Marge, and if you have a full squad, you can control them all at the same time. This version includes a riser, as well as a lit marquee and online multiplayer support.
If Simpsons isn't your thing, you can also get a discount at Best Buy on the Ms. Pac-Man & Galaga Class of 1981 cabinet, discounted from $600 down to $500. It's based on a real split cabinet from 2001, featuring artwork from both games.
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Best Nintendo Switch Deals In February 2022
- Amazon Prime Members Can Snag 5 Free Games This Month
- Best PlayStation Deals In February 2022
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (2)
- Series X Restock Tracker
- This Week's Free Game At Epic Is Live
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation