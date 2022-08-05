Arcade1Up Reveals Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 Arcade Cabinet

Arcade1Up has revealed a Marvel vs. Capcom 2 home arcade cabinet, and fans won't have to wait long to get their hands on it. Arcade1Up's Marvel vs. Capcom 2 cabinet releases this fall, and you can sign up now for notifications on preorders, which will be available starting September 8. An exact release date hasn't bee unveiled, but the cabinet will be available "a few weeks" after the preorder date.

While Arcade1Up has released cabinets themed around beloved classic fighting games in the Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat series, as well as the first Marvel vs. Capcom, the upcoming cabinet is arguably the most exciting yet. Marvel vs. Capcom 2 is widely praised as one of the best fighting games of all time, especially in the competitive fighting game scene.

Even though more than two decades have passed since its initial launch, people still play Marvel vs. Capcom 2 competitively. Though it won't be at this weekend's Evo 2022 tournament, it was a longtime fixture at the event, appearing in the lineup for nine straight years starting with Evo's inaugural tournament in 2002.

Marvel vs. Capcom Arcade1Up cabinet

The Marvel vs. Capcom 2 competitive scene may even see a spike in interest due to the new cabinet and its support of Wi-Fi multiplayer. You can also play against a friend in local multiplayer, as there are two sets of sticks and buttons on the control panel. The cabinet will include the full lineup of 56 fighters.

Marvel vs. Capcom 2 is undoubtedly the most exciting aspect of the new cabinet, but as usual, the cabinet will be pre-loaded with a bunch of other games. Including Marvel vs. Capcom 2, the lineup features eight games, all eight of which support worldwide online multiplayer:

Marvel vs. Capcom

Marvel vs. Capcom 2

Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter

X-Men vs. Street Fighter

Marvel Super Heroes

X-Men Children of the Atom

X-Men Mutant Apocalypse

Marvel Superheroes in War of the Gems

The five-foot cabinet (with riser) has brand-new Marvel vs. Capcom 2 art, a light-up marquee, and a 17-inch display. If you've never purchased an Arcade1Up cabinet, rest assured that they are very simple to assemble and disassemble, should you ever need to move the cabinet.

This isn't the first time Arcade1Up has released a cabinet revolving around the Marvel vs. Capcom series, but it is the first one to include the iconic Marvel vs. Capcom 2. The first Marvel vs. Capcom cabinet (discontinued) included five games--Marvel vs. Capcom: Clash of the Heroes, Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter, Marvel Super Heroes, X-Men vs. Street Fighter, and Marvel Super Heroes in the War of the Gems. So yes, if also own that one, you're getting some of the same games, but if you love Marvel vs. Capcom 2, the other games in the lineup are probably just nice bonuses.

There's also an Arcade1Up Marvel vs. Capcom gaming table, which comes with eight games. This one is still available, and right now you can get it for $300 off at Amazon and Best Buy.