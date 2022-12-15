Arcade1Up NFL Blitz Cabinet Is 50% Off Right Now

Arcade1Up's NFL Blitz Legends cabinet is on sale for an absolutely ridiculous discount at Sam's Club. You can get the cabinet and a matching stool for only $300. Since the cabinet normally retails for $600 and the stool is extra, this is quite easily the best deal we've seen so far. If you aren't a Sam's Club member, you'll have to either sign up for a paid membership or pay an extra 10% service charge. Even with the service charge, however, the deal is still incredible.

It's worth noting that multiple other Arcade1Up cabinets are on sale for all-time low prices:

NFL Blitz Legends comes with the first three games in the popular arcade football series: NFL Blitz, NFL Blitz '99, and NFL Blitz 2000: Gold Edition. Arcade1Up partnered with the NFL and former football stars to bring the series back. If you're nostalgic for the fast-paced, over-the-top take on the sport, you won't be disappointed here. The games look, sound, and feel authentic--when actually playing football at least. These versions remove the late hits, so you won't be able to body slam your opponent after the whistle is blown.

From a design perspective, the cabinet looks similar to the original NFL Blitz cabinets and features images of iconic players such as Jerry Rice, Terrell Davis, and Jerome Bettis. It has a light-up marquee, 17-inch display, and comes with an optional riser. The fake coin slot panels on the front is a nice touch.

All of the games support local and online multiplayer. It has four sets of controls, but like the NBA Jam cabinet, it's a tight squeeze for four players. The controls themselves feel great, especially the 49-way joysticks that provide responsive, accurate control of the players.