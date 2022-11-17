Arcade1Up NFL Blitz Cabinet Gets Big Discount At Amazon

Arcade1Up's NFL Blitz Legends only just arrived at major retailers last month, but there's already a great deal on the home arcade cabinet at Amazon. NFL Blitz Legends is on sale for $479 until 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET. This is a Amazon Prime-exclusive lightning deal, and we wouldn't be surprised to see it sell out before the discount officially expires. Unsurprisingly, this is the first discount we've seen on the brand-new cabinet, which regularly sells for $600.

NFL Blitz Legends comes with the first three games in the popular arcade football series: NFL Blitz, NFL Blitz '99, and NFL Blitz 2000: Gold Edition. Arcade1Up partnered with the NFL and former football stars to bring the series back. If you're nostalgic for the fast-paced, over-the-top take on the sport, you won't be disappointed here. The games look, sound, and feel authentic--when actually playing football at least. These versions remove the late hits, so you won't be able to body slam your opponent after the whistle is blown.

From a design perspective, the cabinet looks similar to the original NFL Blitz cabinets and features images of iconic players such as Jerry Rice, Terrell Davis, and Jerome Bettis. It has a light-up marquee, 17-inch display, and comes with an optional riser. The fake coin slot panels on the front is a nice touch.

All of the games support local and online multiplayer. It has four sets of controls, but like the NBA Jam cabinet, it's a tight squeeze for four players. The controls themselves feel great, especially the 49-way joysticks that provide responsive, accurate control of the players.

If you're interested in other Arcade1Up cabinets, check out Best Buy's current batch of deals on a wide variety of models.