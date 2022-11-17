Arcade1Up NFL Blitz Cabinet Gets Big Discount At Amazon
This Amazon lightning deal is exclusive to Prime members.
Arcade1Up's NFL Blitz Legends only just arrived at major retailers last month, but there's already a great deal on the home arcade cabinet at Amazon. NFL Blitz Legends is on sale for $479 until 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET. This is a Amazon Prime-exclusive lightning deal, and we wouldn't be surprised to see it sell out before the discount officially expires. Unsurprisingly, this is the first discount we've seen on the brand-new cabinet, which regularly sells for $600.
NFL Blitz Legends comes with the first three games in the popular arcade football series: NFL Blitz, NFL Blitz '99, and NFL Blitz 2000: Gold Edition. Arcade1Up partnered with the NFL and former football stars to bring the series back. If you're nostalgic for the fast-paced, over-the-top take on the sport, you won't be disappointed here. The games look, sound, and feel authentic--when actually playing football at least. These versions remove the late hits, so you won't be able to body slam your opponent after the whistle is blown.
From a design perspective, the cabinet looks similar to the original NFL Blitz cabinets and features images of iconic players such as Jerry Rice, Terrell Davis, and Jerome Bettis. It has a light-up marquee, 17-inch display, and comes with an optional riser. The fake coin slot panels on the front is a nice touch.
All of the games support local and online multiplayer. It has four sets of controls, but like the NBA Jam cabinet, it's a tight squeeze for four players. The controls themselves feel great, especially the 49-way joysticks that provide responsive, accurate control of the players.
If you're interested in other Arcade1Up cabinets, check out Best Buy's current batch of deals on a wide variety of models.
