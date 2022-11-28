Arcade1Up NFL Blitz Cabinet Discounted For Cyber Monday

Arcade1Up's NFL Blitz Legends cabinet is on sale for Cyber Monday. Amazon and Best Buy are selling the brand-new cabinet for only $500, down from $600. We wouldn't be surprised to see the cabinet sell out at this price. For more Arcade1Up deals, check out our roundup of the best Arcade1Up Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts.

NFL Blitz Legends comes with the first three games in the popular arcade football series: NFL Blitz, NFL Blitz '99, and NFL Blitz 2000: Gold Edition. Arcade1Up partnered with the NFL and former football stars to bring the series back. If you're nostalgic for the fast-paced, over-the-top take on the sport, you won't be disappointed here. The games look, sound, and feel authentic--when actually playing football at least. These versions remove the late hits, so you won't be able to body slam your opponent after the whistle is blown.

From a design perspective, the cabinet looks similar to the original NFL Blitz cabinets and features images of iconic players such as Jerry Rice, Terrell Davis, and Jerome Bettis. It has a light-up marquee, 17-inch display, and comes with an optional riser. The fake coin slot panels on the front is a nice touch.

All of the games support local and online multiplayer. It has four sets of controls, but like the NBA Jam cabinet, it's a tight squeeze for four players. The controls themselves feel great, especially the 49-way joysticks that provide responsive, accurate control of the players.