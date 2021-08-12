Arcade1Up Ms. Pac-Man Machine Gets Huge Discount At Walmart

In terms of arcade machines, it doesn't get much more iconic than Pac-Man and Ms. Pac-Man. If you're a longtime fan (everyone likes Pac-Man, right?), Walmart has a stellar deal on Arcade1Up's Ms. Pac-Man cabinet. Normally $400, you can get the cabinet with a matching riser for $314 right now. This is the steepest discount we can recall on Arcade1Up's Ms. Pac-Man machine.

Arcade1Up Ms. Pac-Man Cabinet $314 (was $400) Arcade1Up's Ms. Pac-Man cabinet comes preloaded with more than just Ms. Pac-Man. You also get Pac-Mania, Pac-Man Plus, and Galaxian, the predecessor to Galaga. Along with a great design that nods back to the original Ms. Pac-Man cabinet, it comes with an optional riser that helps make the cabinet ideal for play while standing. Arcade1Up's cabinets are 3/4 scale and come in at about five feet tall with the riser attached and less than two feet wide. See at Walmart

It's worth noting that this cabinet will likely be phased out and unavailable at major retailers in the coming months. Arcade1Up recently announced a Ms. Pac-Man/Galaga cabinet that's loaded with 12 games. No release date has been set, but keep in mind that it will likely cost quite a bit more. Arcade1Up cabinets have been going up in price as of late, so now's a great time to pick up a solid one for a great price.