Arcade1Up Deals: Countercades For Just $130, Gaming Tables For $300 Off, And More
Marvel, Mortal Kombat, Pong, and Pac-Man are all included in the savings.
A bunch of Arcade1Up products are discounted today, including four countercades that are up to $100 off--which puts them at only $130 each. These smaller tabletop machines typically clock in well under 20lbs and are small enough to sit on your kitchen counter or living room table. All of the Arcade1Up deals are listed below, followed by a closer look at the four countercades on sale for $130, which include Pong, Marvel, Mortal Kombat, and Pac-Man.
Best Arcade1Up deals
- Killer Instinct Arcade -- $500 ($
700)
- Marvel 2-Player Countercade -- $130 ($
230)
- Marvel Vs Capcom Gaming Table -- $400 ($
700)
- Mortal Kombat + Midway Gaming Table -- $400 ($
700)
- Mortal Kombat II 2-Player Countercade -- $130 ($
230)
- NBA Jam 2-Player Countercade -- $180 ($
230)
- Pac-Man Collection Gaming Table -- $400 ($
700)
- Pong 2-Player Countercade -- $130 ($
230)
- Pong Gaming Table -- $400 ($
700)
- Pong Pub Table -- $400 ($
600)
- Ridge Racer Stand Up Arcade -- $400 ($
700)
- The Simpsons 30th Edition Arcade -- $400 ($
700)
- Super Pac-Man Countercade -- $130 ($
180)
Marvel 2-Player Countercade
$130 (was $230)
This Marvel countercade might be small, but it still features a full control panel with enough buttons and joysticks for two players. Four games are built-in, including Marvel Super Heroes, X-Men Vs Street Fighter, The Punisher, and Marvel Vs Capcom. It also clocks in a just 17 pounds, making it easy to move around or store when not in use.
Mortal Kombat II 2-Player Countercade
$130 (was $230)
Like most countercades, the Mortal Kombat II model features an 8-inch LCD screen, adjustable volume, and comes ready to play right out of the box. Four games are included with the countercade: Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat II, Mortal Kombat 3, and Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3.
Super Pac-Man Countercade
$130 (was $180)
Pac-Man might be the big draw of this countercade, but you’ll also find three other games--Dig Dug, Rally X, and Super Pac-Man. And despite its small size, you’ll benefit from full-sized controls, making it easy to chase after your old high scores from the arcade.
Pong 2-Player Countercade
$130 (was $230)
Last but not least, the Pong 2-Player Countercade is also discounted to just $130. It features a decidedly retro design, along with a spinner on both ends for easy control of your paddle. This arcade features the following games--Pong, Pong Doubles, Pong Sports, Warlords, Super Breakout, and Tempest.
