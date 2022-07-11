Arcade1Up Cabinets Get Huge Discounts Ahead Of Prime Day

Prime Day 2022 kicks off at Amazon on July 12, but Best Buy is getting in on the deals a little bit earlier, and Arcade1Up fans won't want to miss them. Some of the best Arcade1Up cabinets are currently up to $300 off, including The Simpsons, Terminator 2, and Ridge Racer. If you've been waiting for a price cut to pick one up, there may never be a better time.

These Arcade1Up cabinets--with the exception of T2--all feature multiple games. The standup cabinets all include risers, as well, bringing them roughly to the height of a classic arcade cabinet so you can easily play them standing up, and the artwork makes each a great addition to any game room.