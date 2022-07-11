Arcade1Up Cabinets Get Huge Discounts Ahead Of Prime Day
Riiiiiidge Racer, The Simpsons, and more are up to $300 off at Best Buy.
Prime Day 2022 kicks off at Amazon on July 12, but Best Buy is getting in on the deals a little bit earlier, and Arcade1Up fans won't want to miss them. Some of the best Arcade1Up cabinets are currently up to $300 off, including The Simpsons, Terminator 2, and Ridge Racer. If you've been waiting for a price cut to pick one up, there may never be a better time.
These Arcade1Up cabinets--with the exception of T2--all feature multiple games. The standup cabinets all include risers, as well, bringing them roughly to the height of a classic arcade cabinet so you can easily play them standing up, and the artwork makes each a great addition to any game room.
Ridge Racer
$400 (was $700)
It's Riiiiiidge Racer! The legendary arcade racer is one of Arcade1Up's most intricate designs yet, complete with working rumble in the steering wheel, online connectivity, a lit marquee, and a two-way shifter. Ridge Racer, Ridge Racer 2, Ace Driver, Rave Racer, and Ace Driver: Victory Lap are all included.
T2: Terminator
$400 (was $700)
Play this game with me if you want to live! T2: Terminator is one of the most legendary light gun arcade games of all time, and the Arcade1Up version lets you play it at home. Two light guns allow for multiplayer, and the artwork features Arnold's famous look from the classic film.
The Simpsons
$400 (was $700)
The classic '90s beat-'em-up arcade game The Simpsons is available for a fraction of its normal price. Featuring the title game as well as The Simpsons Bowling, the unit includes controls for four-player cooperative gameplay and features a matching Simpsons stool.
TMNT: Turtles in Time
$550 (was $700)
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade games are total classics, even decades after release, and you can relive the glory days of the four turtles in this Arcade1Up cabinet. Turtles in Time and the original TMNT arcade game are both included, and it features online multiplayer so you can team up with friends anywhere.
Marvel Vs. Capcom Gaming Table
$500 (was $700)
Marvel Vs. Capcom is one of the best fighting games ever, and this table-style Arcade1Up machine lets you go head to head with your friends in all-out brawls. Featuring artwork from the classic fighting game, it includes the title game along with X-Men: Children of the Atom, Marvel Super Heroes, Punisher, X-Men vs. Street Fighter, Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter, X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse, and Marvel Super Heroes: War of the Gems.
