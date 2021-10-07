Arcade1Up Announces Tron, Ridge Racer, And More For This Holiday

Arcade1Up already has a pretty massive lineup of arcade cabinets, pinball tables, and accessories, and it's about to get bigger with the launch of three more cabinets based on classic arcade titles. These include the previously announced Killer Instinct as well as the often-rumored Tron and Ridge Racer, and preorders for one of them open up very soon.

The first cabinet detailed in the announcement is Kill Instinct, which was actually announced nearly a year ago before details abruptly stopped. The machine will include the arcade versions of both Killer Instinct 1 and 2, Battletoads, and "bonus games hidden as Easter eggs." Back at CES in January, the Battletoads/Double Dragon game was mentioned, though it's not clear if this is still included. Preorders open up on November 10.

Tron, an at-home version of the arcade game based on the 1982 Jeff Bridges film, has been rumored for months, and now it's official. The cabinet will be available for preorder on October 19, and it comes complete with a retro-futuristic aesthetic, big joystick, and a spinner to go with the buttons. If that doesn't sound exactly like the layout for the original, it's because Discs of Tron is also included with the Arcade1Up version.

Lastly, Kaz Hirai's favorite racing game, Ridge Racer, is getting its own cabinet. Sporting a sharper, more angled design than the Out Run cabinet from several months ago, this machine comes with the original 1993 game as well as Ridge Racer 2, Rave Racer, Ace Driver, and Ace Drive: Victory Lap. As with the previous driving cabinet, this one comes with brake and gas pedals, a steering wheel, and a gear shift, and the placement of the marquee should help to keep your view unobstructed during long races.

No firm release dates were given for these cabinets, but Arcade1Up said they will be out for the holiday season. Other new cabinets from the company include a Ms. Pac-Man/Galaga Class of '81 machine, as well as Street Fighter II Big Blue and The Simpsons. Prices for some of the machines, especially pinball, have risen sharply over the last few months, going from about $600 to as high as $850.