Arcade1Up Announces The Simpsons Cabinet, Preorders Open This Summer

Arcade1Up made its first big announcement of E3 2021 just before E3, and it was the game the company has been teasing for weeks: The Simpsons. Though it was hardly a surprise, it's definitely one of the players' most-requested games. Celebrating the original arcade game's 30th anniversary, the home arcade version brings back the classic beat-'em-up and GameSpot will have an exclusive hands-on preview with a prototype unit very soon.

The Simpsons, originally released by Konami for arcades in 1991, has been replicated with a classic four-player control setup so that you and your friends or family can control Marge, Homer, Bart, and Lisa at the same time. The characters feature wildly different gameplay styles, with unique attacks to try out. Additionally, the cabinet comes with a second game that will be revealed at a later date.

We can practically hear the theme song

As with other Arcade1Up units, The Simpsons comes with a separate riser to bring it up to standing height for adults, and it sports an accurate light-blue color with a marquee that also closely resembles the original, and the classic cartoon family is visible on the side. A lit marquee, exclusive stool, and a bonus tin sign complete the package.

There is also a trackball located directly in the center of the control panel, though this isn't used for The Simpsons arcade game itself.

Preorders for The Simpsons from Arcade1Up will begin this summer. Stay tuned for our exclusive hands-on preview with the prototype unit to see how American's favorite cartoon family holds up in the arcade after all these years, and for a sneak peek at the cabinet's (unfinished) design.