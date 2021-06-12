E3 Schedule: June 12-15 Watch Ubisoft Forward Xur Location Doki Doki Literature Club Trials of Osiris Rewards Beating Intermission in Final Fantasy VII

Arcade Boxing Game Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions Arrives In September

Rocky and Creed are together again in the new boxing game.

The arcade boxing game Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions will release September 3, 2021 for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch, Survios and Metro Goldwyn Mayer have announced. It's the second entry in the new series, following 2018's Creed: Rise to Glory.

Creed Champions features famous Rocky universe characters like Adonis Creed and Rocky Balboa, along with Apollo Creed, Ivan and Viktor Drago, Clubber Lang, and others. There is competitive multiplayer as well, so you can create all manner of fantasy match-ups.

The game also features training montages themed around Creed and Rocky, while a number of familiar locations from the films will appear as well. The developers say the game's controls are easy to pick up and understand, while being deep enough to offer players a challenge.

As for the film series, Creed 3 is coming Thanksgiving 2022 with Michael B. Jordan set to direct. Sylvester Stallone, meanwhile, is teasing plans for a Rocky TV show.

