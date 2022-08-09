Arc System Works Wants To Actively Pursue New IP Collaborations

The developer behind Dragon Ball FighterZ and Guilty Gear is looking to work on a Western IP in the future.

By on

1 Comments

Between Guilty Gear, Dragon Ball FighterZ, and Blazblue, Arc System Works has established itself as one of the best developers of fighting games on the market, but the studio is looking for another big mainstream hit with a recognizable IP.

At EVO 2022, Arc System Works CEO Minoru Kidooka explained how the studio is looking to pursue new opportunities by contacting IP rights holders, instead of passively waiting for an opportunity to fall into its hands.

Click To Unmute
  1. Modern Warfare 2 Beta Explained - Dates, Maps, and Early Access | GameSpot News
  2. Street Fighter 6 - Tasty Steve & James Chen | Real Time Commentary Feature
  3. Street Fighter 6 - Kimberly & Juri Gameplay Reveal Trailer
  4. The First Descendant│Official Trailer Teaser Reveal
  5. Meet Your Maker | Official Gameplay Overview Trailer
  6. Assassin's Creed Collaboration Teaser Trailer | PUBG
  7. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - Free Title Update 1 - Nintendo Switch
  8. GigaBash - Official Launch Trailer
  9. Apex Legends: Hunted Battle Pass Trailer
  10. Marina Bay Grand Prix Flythrough - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  11. Guilty Gear -Strive- Starter Guide - Bridget
  12. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - Gyro Zeppeli - Character Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: DNF Duel Video Review

"We need to expand fighting game communities through IP," Kidooka said to IGN. "In the future, if we have such an opportunity, we are actively pushing to collaborate with new IP owners."

Arc is no stranger to collaborations, as it developed the award-winning Dragon Ball FighterZ, a 3DS One Piece game, 2012's Persona 4 Arena, and 2020's Granblue Fantasy Versus. Kidooka added that the studio's original Guilty Gear and BlazBlue games won't be forgotten about as the developer aims to work on an IP planned and developed in the US, with BlazBlue in particular having the potential to expand beyond the fighting game genre.

Arc's latest release was DNF Duel in June, a new fighting game franchise that mixes robust combat with an excellent online system. "Arc System Works continues to set a high standard for fighting games with DNF Duel, creating an experience that's both simple enough for new players and robust enough for fighting veterans," Jason Fanelli wrote in GameSpot's DNF Duel review.

Beyond that game, Arc also announced that rollback netcode will be added to Dragon Ball FighterZ in a future update alongside Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 versions with enhanced visuals.

The 10 Best Dragon Ball Z Games Of All Time, Ranked
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PC
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
Nintendo Switch
Cloud Gaming hub
Stadia
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)