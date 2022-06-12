Ara: History Untold Strategy Game Debuts At Xbox & Bethesda Conference

The Xbox & Bethesda showcase debuted a new turn-based game from Oxide Games, the studio behind 2016's Ashes of the Singularity. It's called Ara: History Untold, and a cinematic trailer showed a variety of historical periods and structures mashed into one.

The trailer promised it will appear on the PC version of Game Pass, and teased that you can now sign up for access to the Insider Program that will begin later this year. Insiders who gain access to the game will be able to leave feedback and help shape development going forward.

According to the official announcement, players will build a dynamic world through Oxide's new Nitrous Engine, which will influence how the world and people develop. You'll lead a nation through history as they explore, create art and cultural achievements, go to war, or avoid conflict with diplomacy.

This story is developing.