April Fools' Day 2021: Here Are The Best, Worst, And Best-Worst Gaming Gags Today

Today is April 1, and that means there's somewhat more lying than usual taking place on the internet. The annual April Fools' Day tradition brings plenty of fake news announcements from companies, usually poking some lighthearted fun at their own expense. And to help you navigate this dishonesty debauchery, we've rounded up all the best, worst, and most groan-worthy gags.

Some of these are just silly gags or strange concepts, while others are actually special playable games or events. Jokes are funnier when you explain them in exhaustive detail, so let's dive right in.

BugSnax Removes Bugs

Young Horses says it is rebranding its gonzo-adventure game BugSnax in response to some feedback.

Our market research shows that bugs are considered 'creepy' and 'extremely off-putting' so we're rebranding to un-bug our snacks! pic.twitter.com/7dR7aXhsR1 — Snacks (YH Games) (@YoungHorses) April 1, 2021

Moving Out Cartoon Is Perfect

This trailer for an "animated series" based on Moving Out repurposes the greatest sitcom theme of all time.

Breaking News: @MovingOutGame animated series has been greenlit pic.twitter.com/ikvg7TPTuw — SMG Studio: Play SP!NG on Apple Arcade (@smgstudio) April 1, 2021

PUBG Brings Back 1991 Arcade Game "POBG"

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds was a trailblazer for the battle royale genre, and for a limited time it's bringing back some (fake) retro nostalgia. PUBG is hosting a limited time Playeromnom's Battlegrounds (POBG) mode within PUBG, a top-down arcade shooter that pits you against an army of chickens. The special mode is available on PC through April 12, and it will be available for console players April 8-19.

Cuddle Up With an ESO Demon

A body pillow with the striking image of Mehrunes Dagon from Elder Scrolls Online lets you drift off to pleasant, completely normal sleep.

Straight from the Deadlands and into your arms, this Mehrunes Dagon body pillow will keep you warm this April 1😈🔥#ESO #ElderScrollsOnline #ESOFam pic.twitter.com/dWmqQjVLAr — Bethesda ANZ (@Bethesda_ANZ) March 31, 2021

Razer Introduces RGB Hair Dye

The company known for putting RGB lighting on pretty much everything gets in your hair.

Glow up with the new Razer Rapunzel Chroma Hair Dye. Razer Rapunzel is the world’s first RGB haircare product that delivers full-spectrum, and customizable per-hair lighting. Turn heads on the streets, and take lighting immersion to the next level. https://t.co/GNF9B9uxYK pic.twitter.com/ju6AhsSy05 — R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) March 31, 2021

Pokemon Sword and Shield Max Raid Event is a Real Flop

The new Max Raid event in Pokemon Sword and Shield is both clearly a joke, and also, absolutely real.

Serebii Update: A new special Max Raid Battle Event featuring Magikarp has begun in Pokémon Sword & Shield. Details being added @ https://t.co/gDbXkIa6cr pic.twitter.com/4hM2RLjcO3 — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) April 1, 2021

G Fuel Partners With Sonic On Chili Dog Flavor

Gaming drink brand G Fuel announced a partnership with Sonic--well, Sanic, really--on a new drink flavor based on his favorite food: chili dogs. You can even join a waitlist.

Capcom Makes Street Fighter-Themed Kitty Cat Game

Capcom has combined two of the internet's obsessions--Street Fighter and cats--into a playable puzzle game called Neco Drop 2.

Rainbow Six Siege Event Adds a Splash of Color

A trailer for the "Rainbow is Magic" event in R6 Siege shows how colorful the game can be. It's actually playable through April 5.

Control Demake Brings Supernatural Shooter to PlayStation

A trailer from Remedy shows off how its acclaimed supernatural shooter might have looked a few generations ago.

Starting today, you can play @ControlRemedy on the first PlayStation system.

Here's a short clip, courtesy of our principal gameplay designer, Tommi Saalasti, the driving force of this port. Hope you like it!

📺 https://t.co/OjG0cmDtSI pic.twitter.com/HVfVVcJN30 — Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames) April 1, 2021

Overwatch Gets All Googly

Blizzard brought back its Overwatch gag from last year, putting googly eyes on all the characters. This year Blizzard has added the ability to turn off googly eyes, if for some reason you hate hilarity.

Fortnite Offers GameStonks Skin

After all the hubub over the GameStop stock's wild ride, it only makes sense that it would be immortalized somewhere. Epic is now offering an extremely limited time skin under the name Diamond Hans.

For Honor Gets Kid-Friendly

The brutal battle game For Honor has gotten a "Playground Edition" update that replaces all the weapons with toys, so you can play warrior just like you did in your backyard.

For Honor is about to become a playground for warriors...literally. On April 1st, For Honor: Playground Edition will offer an alternative take on the brutal fighting game. Grab your favorite toys and hop into the playground! pic.twitter.com/i8pVor1szS — For Honor (@ForHonorGame) April 1, 2021

Immortals: Fenyx Rising Patch Notes Suspiciously Favorable to Zeus

A set of (fake) patch notes for Immortals: Fenyx Rising seem to have sprung from the mind of Zeus himself.