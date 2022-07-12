Apple Watch Series 7 Price Slashed $120 For Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is providing a ton of discounts on all sorts of gaming accessories and tech, including 2021's Apple Watch Series 7. Smart watches have become the trendiest and most common wearable technology on the market, and Apple's watches are some of the most impressive--largely because of their ability to connect with iPhones and other iOS devices. What's more, the Apple Watch can give new ways to play certain iOS mobile games, offering an inventive spin on some very cool mobile games. Amazon has knocked $120 off both models of the Series 7 for Prime Day.

Apple Watch Series 7 $310 (was $430) The Apple Watch Series 7 includes works as an activity tracker, heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, and blood oxygen level monitor, providing a lot of tools to help keep an eye on and improve health. It's also compatible with Apple's other iOS devices, which can make it an extension of your smartphone for making calls, checking notifications, and reading messages. And of course, the Apple Watch is compatible with some iOS mobile games, giving you new ways to interact with and play titles on the platform. See at Amazon

Amazon's sale extends to two versions of the watch, one that sports GPS and cellular capabilities, and one with just GPS. The discount of $120 off is the same for both, with the GPS-only model coming in at $310 and the GPS and cellular model costing $410.

Prime Day runs from Tuesday, July 12 through Wednesday, July 13, and is bringing a ton of great deals to bear--both on Amazon and on its competitors around the internet. Keep up with all the ways you can save money with our best Prime Day deals rundown.