Apple V Epic Trial Begins Today, Here's How To Follow Along

The Epic Games v Apple trial, which could have big implications for both companies and the industry as a whole, is set to begin this week. If you'd like to follow along with the court proceedings as they happen, the California District Court is hosting the trial as a public webcast so you can hear it all happen for yourself.

The US District Court page for Judge Yvonne Rogers has a Zoom link with the webinar ID and password, listed below. The trial will take place 8:30 AM to 1:30 PM PT / 11:30 AM to 4:30 PM ET on Mondays-Thursdays throughout the trial. It's expected to last three weeks.

Epic Games v Apple Zoom link Webinar ID: 161 876 4848 Password: 715550



An attached resources and information page says the court set it up due to the "level of interest in this case." It also includes dial-in information if you need to listen by phone.

The public interest is likely due not only to the case being a battle of industry titans, but also because of the potential impact. Epic Games is alleging that Apple's restrictions around its App Store constitute a monopoly, and is seeking to force the company to change its policies toward everyone--not just Epic itself. Apple, meanwhile, is trying to protect its App Store profits as a major source of revenue for the company. And since it's so high-stakes, both Epic CEO Tim Sweeney and Apple CEO Tim Cook have been called to testify.

Of course, if you don't have the time or interest to keep up with the trial as it happens, we'll be providing regular updates on any big moments and the outcome. To catch up on what brought the Epic and Apple to legal blows, read our primer on Epic's Fortnite ban and the Apple/Google legal battle.