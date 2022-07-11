Apple TV 4K Is Only $120 Today

Amazon's annual savings event, Prime Day, begins July 12, but there are already some nice discounts. If you're in the Apple ecosystem and looking for an Apple TV device, Amazon has you covered.

One of these is the 2021 Apple TV 4K 32 GB model for only $120, which is down from its usual $180 price. The 64 GB model is also on sale, and it's discounted to $140 (down from $200).

Apple TV 4K $120 (was $180) The 4K version of Apple TV, as its name suggests, allows users to stream content from a variety of sources beyond Apple's own Apple TV+ in up to 4K resolution, provided they have a supported TV. The device does not require a 4K TV, however, so if you're planning to eventually upgrade to a 4K TV, you can buy the Apple TV 4K and use it without issue. See at Amazon

The Apple TV 4K comes with the unit itself, the Siri remote, a power cord, and a lighting-to-USB cable. The box has an Ethernet port and also supports Wi-Fi. It weighs 1.1 pounds, if that matters to you.

GameSpot sister site CNET reviewed the Apple TV 4K and found that the new remote is its standout feature. The remote is also used for controlling games through Apple Arcade, which requires a separate subscription.

