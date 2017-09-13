Apple Keynote 2017: iPhone X And iPhone 8 Release Date, Specs, Price, And More Revealed

Update: Along with a new Apple Watch and Apple TV, Apple's event brought news on a new game called Sky from Journey developer thegamecompany. More notably, Apple announced its new line of phones, which include the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus and the iPhone X. The new iPhone 8 devices launch on September 22 and are the type of iterative upgrade we've come to expect. The iPhone X is a more premium device that does away with the Home button and features an OLED screen, but those hoping to get their hands on it will have to wait for its release on November 3 (and be willing to pony up $1,000--or more). The original story follows.

Apple's latest keynote event is scheduled to take place today at its new Cupertino campus. Among other things, it's expected to reveal the new iPhone--or iPhones, as rumors have suggested for months--and we'll be bringing the biggest news to you here.

The Apple event is scheduled to begin at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST today, September 12. You can watch along live through Apple's website here. Frustratingly, Apple still restricts who can actually watch this stream--if you're on Chrome (even on a Mac), for instance, you won't be able to tune in. You'll need to be using Safari on a Mac updated to v10.11 or later; an iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch with iOS 9.0 or later; or an Apple TV with v6.2 or later.

We already know what feels like an inordinate amount about the new iPhones; there will reportedly be three of them, including the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X, the latter of which is a premium model meant to celebrate the iPhone's 10-year anniversary. It's rumored to have a large OLED screen and a bezel-less design that lacks a Home button, but it might be severely supply constrained.

Other possible announcements that we'll hear about today include new models of the Apple Watch, AirPods, and the Apple TV (which is expected to feature 4K support). We'll also get the final details about iOS 11. It remains to be seen if Apple will actually have any surprises amidst all of these leaks. We'll report back with the major announcements, and you can also follow along with GameSpot sister site CNET.