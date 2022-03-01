Apple Arcade March 2022 Update: Monument Valley 2 Joins The Arcade
A classic mobile title enters the Apple Arcade fold this month.
The Apple Arcade March 2022 lineup has been revealed, with a major title joining the service for the first time.
Monument Valley 2+ will be added to Apple Arcade on March 11 as part of the App Store Greats line, bringing the critically acclaimed sequel to Arcade subscribers. The game follows a mother and child duo as they find hidden pathways through stylized buildings in a mind-bending puzzle experience. Monument Valley 2+ will include the full game and a new chapter, The Lost Forest, that was made in collaboration with Playing For The Planet's Green Game Jam.
The other new App Store Great is Shadow Blade+, an action-platformer featuring ninja and samurai in a modern setting. Players will run and slash through obstacles and enemies as they fights to save the world from being consumed by darkness and chaos. Shadow Blade+ will launch March 4.
One brand-new game will be added to Apple Arcade this month: Alto’s Adventure: The Spirit of the Mountain, a remaster of 2015's Alto's Adventure. Games being updated this month include Taiko no Tatsujin: Pop Tap Beat, Disney Melee Mania, and Solitaire Stories.
The full list of Apple Arcade's March updates is below.
Apple Arcade March 2022
New Games Launching This Month
App Store Greats
- Shadow Blade+ (March 4)
- Shadow Blade is an action-platformer set in a visually striking world where the ancient teachings of ninjas and samurai clash upon a modern landscape. Players will sprint through stages littered with traps, slaying enemies along their path without hesitation as the ninja, Kuro. Darkness and chaos are once again creeping into the world. The covenant made in a time almost forgotten has failed, and the three clans now in a violent struggle for dominance. The medallion is almost made whole again and it falls upon Kuro's shoulders to restore balance. All his training has led up to this one moment, where the fate of the world will rest in his hands.
- Monument Valley 2+ (March 11)
- The celebrated adventure Monument Valley 2 is coming to Apple Arcade. The Game Awards best mobile game of 2017, Monument Valley 2 presents an intimate adventure set in a beautiful and impossible world. Players will help guide a mother and her child as they embark on a journey through magical architecture, discovering illusionary pathways and delightful puzzles as they learn the secrets of the Sacred Geometry. Help Ro as she teaches her child about the mysteries of the valley, exploring stunning environments and manipulating architecture to guide them on their way. The Arcade version now includes a brand new chapter ‘The Lost Forest’, created as part of Playing for the Planet’s Green Game Jam to help raise awareness for the conservation of trees.
Arcade Originals
- Alto’s Adventure: The Spirit of the Mountain (March 25)
- Join Alto and his friends as they embark on an endless snowboarding odyssey. Journey across the beautiful alpine hills of their native wilderness, through sleepy neighboring villages, ancient woodlands, and long-abandoned ruins in a quest to uncover the Spirit of the Mountain. Along the way players will rescue runaway llamas, grind rooftops, leap over terrifying chasms and outwit the village elders – all while braving the ever changing elements and seeking out secrets long hidden deep within the mountains.
New Content Updates Launching This Month
- Solitaire Stories
- Actor and comedian Ben Schwartz will make his vocal debut in Solitaire Stories this month. Narrating the story as eccentric art critic Ari Artman, Schwartz takes players on a “special” tour as they play their way through the Museum of Really Fine Art. As Schwartz says, “It’s better than a warm Snuggie by the fireplace.” True to the quirky character-style Schwartz is known for, players will encounter a few twists along the way. Click here for a new trailer featuring Schwartz.
- Disney Melee Mania
- New champions Maleficient, the Beast, and Meilin Lee from Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red, will be joining the game this month. The update will also feature a new game mode Orb Blast, and new additions to the arenas called Contraptions. Contraptions will allow players to move around even more quickly than before but can slow players down if they go the wrong way.
- Taiko no Tatsujin Pop Tap Beat
- The game is adding viral sensation, Baby Shark, to their roster of songs, and will be sung by Nonoka Murakata (Nono-chan), who won the silver award in one of the most famous nursery rhyme children's song singing competitions in Japan. She is the youngest child in history to receive the award there at two years old. Nono-chan’s Baby Shark will also be available on Apple Music later this month.
- Other games set to be updated in March:
- Skate City
- Spire Blast
- LEGO Star Wars Battles
- Transformers: Tactical Arena
- Simon’s Cat - Story Time
- Cut the Rope Remastered
- Tetris Beat
- PAC-MAN Party Royale
