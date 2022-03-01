Apple Arcade March 2022 Update: Monument Valley 2 Joins The Arcade

The Apple Arcade March 2022 lineup has been revealed, with a major title joining the service for the first time.

Monument Valley 2+ will be added to Apple Arcade on March 11 as part of the App Store Greats line, bringing the critically acclaimed sequel to Arcade subscribers. The game follows a mother and child duo as they find hidden pathways through stylized buildings in a mind-bending puzzle experience. Monument Valley 2+ will include the full game and a new chapter, The Lost Forest, that was made in collaboration with Playing For The Planet's Green Game Jam.

Monument Valley 2+ will puzzle Apple Arcade subscribers starting March 11.

The other new App Store Great is Shadow Blade+, an action-platformer featuring ninja and samurai in a modern setting. Players will run and slash through obstacles and enemies as they fights to save the world from being consumed by darkness and chaos. Shadow Blade+ will launch March 4.

One brand-new game will be added to Apple Arcade this month: Alto’s Adventure: The Spirit of the Mountain, a remaster of 2015's Alto's Adventure. Games being updated this month include Taiko no Tatsujin: Pop Tap Beat, Disney Melee Mania, and Solitaire Stories.

The full list of Apple Arcade's March updates is below.

Apple Arcade March 2022

New Games Launching This Month

App Store Greats

Shadow Blade+ (March 4) Shadow Blade is an action-platformer set in a visually striking world where the ancient teachings of ninjas and samurai clash upon a modern landscape. Players will sprint through stages littered with traps, slaying enemies along their path without hesitation as the ninja, Kuro. Darkness and chaos are once again creeping into the world. The covenant made in a time almost forgotten has failed, and the three clans now in a violent struggle for dominance. The medallion is almost made whole again and it falls upon Kuro's shoulders to restore balance. All his training has led up to this one moment, where the fate of the world will rest in his hands.

Monument Valley 2+ (March 11) The celebrated adventure Monument Valley 2 is coming to Apple Arcade. The Game Awards best mobile game of 2017, Monument Valley 2 presents an intimate adventure set in a beautiful and impossible world. Players will help guide a mother and her child as they embark on a journey through magical architecture, discovering illusionary pathways and delightful puzzles as they learn the secrets of the Sacred Geometry. Help Ro as she teaches her child about the mysteries of the valley, exploring stunning environments and manipulating architecture to guide them on their way. The Arcade version now includes a brand new chapter ‘The Lost Forest’, created as part of Playing for the Planet’s Green Game Jam to help raise awareness for the conservation of trees.



Arcade Originals

Alto’s Adventure: The Spirit of the Mountain (March 25) Join Alto and his friends as they embark on an endless snowboarding odyssey. Journey across the beautiful alpine hills of their native wilderness, through sleepy neighboring villages, ancient woodlands, and long-abandoned ruins in a quest to uncover the Spirit of the Mountain. Along the way players will rescue runaway llamas, grind rooftops, leap over terrifying chasms and outwit the village elders – all while braving the ever changing elements and seeking out secrets long hidden deep within the mountains.



New Content Updates Launching This Month