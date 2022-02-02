Apple Arcade February 2022 Update: Wylde Flowers Beyond The Trees

The Apple Arcade February 2022 lineup has been revealed, with two games that want you to become one with nature.

The first is Wylde Flowers, a new take on the farming sim where the ghouls come out at night. What starts with usual farming tasks turns into a witchy affair with multiple spooky quests to undertake. You can even turn yourself into a cat, which is never a bad thing.

🚨 Launching This February 🚨

The wait? Over. The games? Right here. Enjoy the magical life in Wylde Flowers, build amazing bridges in Bridge Constructor+, and see what else Apple Arcade has to offer this month.

The other new Apple Arcade Title is Gibbon: Beyond The Trees, an adventure game highlighting the plight of a small gibbon as it tries to survive ecological disaster. The game follows a dynamic movement system with swinging, sliding, and jumping, making it easy enough for anyone to enjoy.

Also coming this month are two more App Store Greats--games that were previously hits on the App Store that are added to Apple Arcade with all DLC intact--in Bridge Constructor+ and Bloons TD 6+. The service is also updating four big existing titles: What The Golf?, Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls, Zen Pinball Party, and Zookeeper World.

The full list of Apple Arcade's February updates is below.

Apple Arcade February 2022

New Games Launching This Month

App Store Greats February 4: Bridge Constructor+ This new version of the acclaimed bridge-builder game includes all of the content, updates and DLC, without any in-app purchases. The game features overr 100 levels to master the art of bridge-building. February 11: Bloons TD 6+ This popular tower defense game stars monkeys trying to defend their home from the invading Bloons. The game offers multiple modes including single-player with over 50 maps, four-player co-op, and Boss Events featuring powerful boss Bloons.

Arcade Originals February 18: Wylde Flowers Wylde Flowers is a farming sim with a spooky twist, featuring farming by day and witchy hijinx at night. Players assume the role of Tara, who has just moved to a cute rural island to help out her grandma and the family farm. During the day Tara and her family will tend crops, care for animals, and more, but at night broomsticks, potions and cat transformations await. February 25 - Gibbon: Beyond the Trees Gibbon: Beyond The Trees is an ecological adventure about freedom and survival. Players must master a dynamic movement system to swing, slide and somersault through a hand-painted jungle, and experience the story of a lost gibbon searching for home amid rising devastation.



New Content Updates Launching This Month