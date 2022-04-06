Apple Arcade April 2022 Update: A New Gear Club Races Onto The Scene

The Apple Arcade April 2022 lineup has been revealed, with a new sequel to a long-running racing franchise speeding into the spotlight.

Gear.Club Stradale joins the Apple Arcade service on April 8, the follow-up to Gear.Club Unlimited 2 in 2018. The game featured during the March 8 Apple Event, announced alongside the iPhone SE3 and iPad Air 5.

The countdown begins for the ride of a lifetime. Your dream car is yours to race with Gear Club Stradale in just 3 days. 🏎

Set a reminder:

One other Arcade Original will be added to Apple Arcade this month, with Moonshot - A Journey Home set to join the lineup April 22. Moonshot is a physics-based puzzle game that uses slingshot-style gameplay to lead a small moon back into Earth's orbit.

Along with the two new games come four upgraded versions of popular mobile games, including Sonic Dash+ on April 8 which will add leaderboards to the Sonic-themed runner, and Construction Simulator 2+ on April 15 which adds road construction to the mix, along with multiple new vehicles and jobs.

The full list of Apple Arcade's April updates is below.

Apple Arcade April 2022

New Games Launching This Month

Arcade Originals

Gear.Club Stradale (April 8) Welcome to Italy, birthplace of supercars. This fun and unique social racing game allows players and five of their friends to get behind the wheel of their favorite supercars from some of the world’s most illustrious car manufacturers, including Bugatti, Porsche and McLaren. Players will move into their own villa in the most gorgeous region of the country, Tuscany, where they’ll create or join a club to participate in club races and events, make visual and performance improvements to their cars and expand their villa to make a name for themselves in the region. Players will use their best cars to make their club shine, and collect rewards in the Carta Stradale race mode where they'll cooperate with their friends to push their club to the top of the ladder against other clubs. Players can also go head-to-head with their fellow club members in some friendly competition to determine who is the Carta Champion.

Moonshot - A Journey Home (April 22) This adventurous, physics-based puzzle game challenges players to help Moon Pi, a young moon separated from Mother Earth, find its way back home. They’ll trek across the mysterious universe in a unique and heartwarming, story-driven game that combines fun slingshot gameplay mechanics and challenging navigational puzzles. Players will launch themselves past other planets’ gravity fields, all while avoiding dangerous traps like black holes, aliens and other strange space phenomena in their quest back to Mother Earth.



App Store Greats and Timeless Classics