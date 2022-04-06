Apple Arcade April 2022 Update: A New Gear Club Races Onto The Scene
The latest in the long-running mobile racing franchise is coming soon.
The Apple Arcade April 2022 lineup has been revealed, with a new sequel to a long-running racing franchise speeding into the spotlight.
Gear.Club Stradale joins the Apple Arcade service on April 8, the follow-up to Gear.Club Unlimited 2 in 2018. The game featured during the March 8 Apple Event, announced alongside the iPhone SE3 and iPad Air 5.
One other Arcade Original will be added to Apple Arcade this month, with Moonshot - A Journey Home set to join the lineup April 22. Moonshot is a physics-based puzzle game that uses slingshot-style gameplay to lead a small moon back into Earth's orbit.
Along with the two new games come four upgraded versions of popular mobile games, including Sonic Dash+ on April 8 which will add leaderboards to the Sonic-themed runner, and Construction Simulator 2+ on April 15 which adds road construction to the mix, along with multiple new vehicles and jobs.
The full list of Apple Arcade's April updates is below.
Apple Arcade April 2022
New Games Launching This Month
Arcade Originals
Gear.Club Stradale (April 8)
Welcome to Italy, birthplace of supercars. This fun and unique social racing game allows players and five of their friends to get behind the wheel of their favorite supercars from some of the world’s most illustrious car manufacturers, including Bugatti, Porsche and McLaren. Players will move into their own villa in the most gorgeous region of the country, Tuscany, where they’ll create or join a club to participate in club races and events, make visual and performance improvements to their cars and expand their villa to make a name for themselves in the region. Players will use their best cars to make their club shine, and collect rewards in the Carta Stradale race mode where they'll cooperate with their friends to push their club to the top of the ladder against other clubs. Players can also go head-to-head with their fellow club members in some friendly competition to determine who is the Carta Champion.
Moonshot - A Journey Home (April 22)
This adventurous, physics-based puzzle game challenges players to help Moon Pi, a young moon separated from Mother Earth, find its way back home. They’ll trek across the mysterious universe in a unique and heartwarming, story-driven game that combines fun slingshot gameplay mechanics and challenging navigational puzzles. Players will launch themselves past other planets’ gravity fields, all while avoiding dangerous traps like black holes, aliens and other strange space phenomena in their quest back to Mother Earth.
App Store Greats and Timeless Classics
Sonic Dash+ (April 8)
Sonic Dash+ is the most advanced edition of Sonic the Hedgehog’s first endless runner, “Sonic Dash.” The original game was released in 2013 and has been downloaded more than 500 million times. Its balanced gameplay and steady in-game events have been key to its ongoing success. Amongst several evolutions, Sonic Dash+ includes a long time request from fans: leaderboards. Players from around the world will finally be able to assess who are the best runners. Since its first appearance in a game more than three decades ago, Sonic has become a pop culture icon featured in dozens of games, TV series, and movies.
Pro Snooker & Pool 2022+ (April 15)
Pro Snooker & Pool 2022+ is one of the most realistic and playable snooker and pool games available on mobile devices. Boasting fully textured game environments and full 3D rigid body physics, this game is the complete package for both casual and serious gamers. The simple click and play interface allows any players to easily pick up the game quickly. Or for the more serious players, the game includes cue ball control, allowing them to perform more advanced shots including back spin, top spin, left spin, right spin and ball swerve.
Construction Simulator 2+ (April 15)
In Construction Simulator 2+, players will build their own construction company and take the wheel of more than 40 original licensed construction vehicles from Caterpillar, Liebherr, Palfinger, Bell, STILL, ATLAS, Meiller Kipper, Kenworth and Mack Trucks. They’ll dig to their heart's content in the popular sequel to “Construction Simulator 2014,” operate massive cranes, load construction materials, pour concrete, and cover the streets in Westside Plains city with asphalt. Construction Simulator 2+ takes players to the USA with much-requested road construction and tons of jobs with construction vehicles to match.
Prune+ (April 29)
A love letter to trees, Prune+ is a game about the beauty and joy of pruning. With a swipe of a finger, players will grow and shape each tree into a unique piece of art while avoiding the obstacles that confront them. With beautiful, minimalist art, meditative music, and a simplistic interface, the game provides a relaxing experience for players to focus in on their unique digital bonsai tree.
