Apple Arcade Adds New Frogger, New Cooking Mama, And A New Yu Suzuki Game In June

The Apple Arcade June 2022 lineup has been revealed, with a trio of top Japanese names coming to the service throughout the month.

June begins with Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins, the latest in the historic Frogger franchise. Konami is developing the game in-house, replacing Q Games which developed 2019's Frogger In Toy Town also for Apple Arcade.

Coming Soon to Apple Arcade: Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins

Your favorite ribbeting adventurer is back! Leap through the mysteries of an ancient land on your hunt for lost treasure.

The story continues: https://t.co/MLJLmdX0bw pic.twitter.com/zPvtDTZdjI — Apple Arcade (@AppleArcade) May 31, 2022

Cooking Mama: Cuisine is next on the schedule, bringing a brand-new Cooking Mama experience to the service on June 17. This new edition is notably being developed by Office Create Corp. and not 1st Player Productions, developers of the controversial Cooking Mama: Cookstar that launched in March 2020.

Ys Net--founded by Shenmue creator Yu Suzuki--rounds out the Japanese trio on June 24 with the release of Air Twister, a linear fantasy endless shooter. Players will control Princess Arch and blast their way through enemies in an effort to save her homeland. The game will also feature music from Dutch artist Valensia, who recorded 19 new songs for the game.

The full list of Apple Arcade's June updates is below.

Arcade Originals

Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins (Konami, June 3) Following the hit Apple Arcade game Frogger in Toy Town, an all-new Frogger game leaps into action. Players will make their way through puzzle-ridden ruins and unravel the mysteries of the Ancient Salientians. Simple and intuitive three-dimensional puzzles will keep players on their toes as they guide Frogger through 100 fun-filled stages with various traps and enemies around every corner.

Cooking Mama: Cuisine! (Office Create Corp., June 17) It’s time to master the kitchen in the next installment of the popular Japanese video game franchise where players unlock delicious recipes and cook them to perfection. But unlike other games in the series, Cooking Mama: Cuisine! adds a fun, new twist to the mix. Rather than selecting a recipe, players will first choose the ingredients, find a combination that works together, and then start cooking. The only way to find out what is being served up with the selected ingredients is by cooking it. Players will feel the heat as they whip up delicious dishes before the time runs out in a series of fun mini-games that are simple and easy-to-play.



Air Twister (YS Net, June 24) Soar through the sky in this all-new fantasy endless shooter from legendary game creator Yu Suzuki. Players will assume the role of Princess Arch fighting back against bizarre invaders to save their planet from destruction. They’ll rain down their homing arrows to trace graceful arcs of light across beautiful, artfully crafted stages, before they pierce their foes. With a fun and easy touchscreen swipe-shooting gameplay mechanic, the destiny of the planet is in the player’s hands.



App Store Greats