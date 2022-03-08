Apple Announces New iPhone SE, M1-Powered iPad Air

A new iPhone SE is joining the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro in Apple's current generation of devices. The newest version of Apple's lowest-priced smartphone comes with performance upgrades including the iPhone 13's A15 Bionic chip. The new iPhone SE will also support 5G for the first time.

The new SE has many of the upgrades that came with the iPhone 13 last year, including more durable glass both front and back, and many of the AI-powered camera updates.

The new iPhone SE comes in three colors: white (starlight), black (midnight), and red, (stylized as (PRODUCT)RED), and will offer 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models. The iPhone SE starts at $429 and will be available from Friday March 18, with pre-orders beginning on Friday March 11.

A new iPad Air has also been announced, with the new device boasting an upgrade to the M1 chip that launched in the iPad Pro last year, and support for 5G connections. Compared to the previous iPad Air, the new model boasts up to 60% faster performance and up to two times faster graphics performance. Apple lists a number of potential uses for this performance boost, including graphically intensive games--with Genshin Impact featured prominently in the device's ad.

The new model of iPad Air will boast even more colors than its predecessor, with a new blue model added to the existing colors space gray, starlight, pink, and purple. The new iPad is available in both 64GB and 256GB configurations, with pricing starting at $599 for the Wi-Fi model, and $749 for the cellular-enabled model.

The final new announcement for Apple this week is the reveal of new color finished for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. Both different shades of green, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will get a new metallic "alpine green" shade, while the iPhone 13 will get a slightly darker forest green shade simply referred to as "green."