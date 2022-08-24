Apple Announces "Far Out" Event For September 7, iPhone 14 Reveal Expected

Apple has announced its next event--the one where the newest iPhone is expected to be revealed--and it's coming up soon. Apple's "Far Out" event will take place Wednesday, September 7, the company has announced.

The event begins that day at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET from the company's Apple Park headquarters in California. The event will be livestreamed for everyone around the world to watch.

Apple didn't offer much in the way of specifics, but it's expected that the "Far Out" event will serve as the official introduction to the rumored and expected iPhone 14. Here's a teaser from Apple's Greg Joswiak:

According to GameSpot sister site CNET, Apple could announce the next Apple Watch during the event as well. In terms of what Apple's new devices may include, the iPhone 14 is rumored to have an always-on display and the Apple Watch Series 8 could have a fever sensor.

Apple might also have some surprises in store, in addition to expected updates to its Mac and iPad lines. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.

Apple, which is one of the biggest companies on Earth, made $83 billion in the past quarter in revenue and posted a profit of $19.4 billion.