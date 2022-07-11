Apple AirPods Pro Are Steeply Discounted For Prime Day 2022

Amazon Prime Day deals are popping up even before the event starts. Officially taking place July 12-13, you'll be able to get big deals on various items. However, today, you can get a deep discount on Apple Airpod Pro Earbuds. Typically, these cost $250, but right now, you can get them for $170. That's over 30% off.

Apple Airpods Pro $170 (was $250) Apple Airpods offer noise cancellation options to block out pesky, unwanted sources interfering with whatever you're playing. There is a transparency mode as well, which allows the user to interact with the world around you without drowning everything else out. There are three sizes of silicone tips to allow for a more customizable fit. The wireless Airpods are sweat and water resistant and the force sensor allows the user control of entertainment or to answer and end calls. See at Amazon

Lasting Tuesday, July 12 until Wednesday, July 13, Amazon Prime Day will see plenty of steep discounts on items at the online retailer, but there are actually plenty of discounts available on items right now. Additionally, you can check out a whole slew of free video games prior to the start of the shopping event. There are also some pre-Prime Day deals on monitors, Echo Dots, Fire TV Sticks, and more.

Per usual, Prime Day will have some competition as various retailers try to grab your attention--and your money--for some discounts on items as well. Target is offering up its own showcase, which is called Target Deal Dales, which runs through July 13.