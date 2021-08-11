Apple AirPods On Sale For $130, Their Lowest-Ever Price

AirPods are no small investment for Apple users, costing as much as $249 if you're looking at the AirPods Pro. Right now, though, Apple's second-gen AirPods are back down to their lowest price ever, hovering around $130. Though we've regularly seen this particular pair around $160, the extra $30 savings makes them even more tempting today.

AirPods connect seamlessly with all of your Apple devices and provide quick access to Siri on the go. You don't have to fumble around with them to connect each time--after a one-tap setup, they can detect when they're in your ears and will automatically pause when you take them out. They provide up to five hours of listening on one charge, and more than 24 hours with the included charging case. While they don't feature the customizable fit and active noise cancellation available with the AirPods Pro, the latter might not be a bad thing if you're someone who still likes to hear a bit of outside noise as you walk around. If great sound at an affordable price is your key concern, the second-gen AirPods are worth grabbing for $130.

Stock may be running low for this deal, as the Amazon listing currently says "in stock soon." However, you can still place your order and will receive an email when they are ready to ship.

In other Apple deals today, you can snag both the 2021 M1 11-inch Apple iPad Pro and 12.9-inch model for $100 off, the Apple Watch Series 6 for $80 off, and the 2020 MacBook Pro for $350 off.