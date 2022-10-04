Apple AirPods Are Ridiculously Cheap Right Now

A good set of earbuds is an essential purchase if you happen to enjoy your music while on the go, and Apple's AirPods are one of the best and most popular pieces of hardware that you can slot into your ears. They're also naturally pricy, but right now, you can grab them for a bargain deal that's likely to not be repeated for a very long time. The 2nd generation Apple AirPods are currently on sale for $79, a huge discount from their usual price of $159

Each pod has a stylish design that fits into the Apple aesthetic, and for people who aren't too keen to shove a small piece of silicone into their audio canals, the more comfortable design will nestle nicely inside of your ear.

The long-lasting battery life is a big draw for Apple's AirPods, and this model can provide up to five hours of listening from a full charge, and 24 hours in total before the battery case needs to be recharged. For audiophiles, the H1 chip in the AirPods will deliver crisp and stable sound through a low-latency wireless connection. Additional features include sharing a single song between two sets of AirPods, Siri integration, and a simple one-tap setup to get you started.