Apparent World Of Warcraft Leak Claims That Dragonflight Is The Next Expansion

Updates on the World of Warcraft website may have leaked the expansion before its official reveal on April 19.

Ahead of its official reveal this month, the title of the next World of Warcraft expansion may have leaked early.

According to Wowhead, an update to the World of Warcraft website saw its public source code add strings for Dragonflight Base, various bundled editions under that name, and a currently inaccessible URL, dragonflight.blizzard.com.

New expansions for World of Warcraft were often revealed at Blizzard's BlizzCon event every two years, but the convention hasn't been held for the last two years due to the coronavirus epidemic.

A hybrid event that would mix digital panels with more small in-person gatherings was canceled last year, as the company faced lawsuits and investigations alleging widespread sexual harassment and discrimination.

Activision Blizzard is also planned to be purchased by Microsoft in a record $68.7 billion deal, which will be subject to regulatory scrutiny. Beyond games such as Diablo IV and Overwatch 2, Blizzard is also working on a new survival game and is scheduled to launch a Warcraft mobile game later this year.

