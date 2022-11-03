Apparent Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Easter Egg Hints At Potential Warzone 2.0 Map
An Easter Egg found in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign seems to tease the second map for battle royale hit Warzone 2.0.
We've known that Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will launch in mid-November for a while now, following hot on the heels of Modern Warfare 2's success. However, it seems that the single-player campaign of Modern Warfare 2 contained an Easter egg that may hint at the future of the series' free-to-play battle royale game.
As spotted by Insider Gaming, the campaign mission "El Sin Nombre" includes a map of the city Las Almas, and it definitely looks like a battle royale map. That city is featured heavily in Modern Warfare 2 as a campaign location and a multiplayer location. Several leakers have alleged that Las Almas itself will serve as the second map for the heavily-hyped Warzone 2.0.
We already know that the desert map Al Mazrah will launch as Warzone 2.0's first location, along with a new Tarkov-style DMZ mode called the Deployment Zone. Warzone 2.0 will also feature a 2v2 Gulag instead of the 1v1 version from the original model. Developer Infinity Ward also confirmed that vehicles will have a limited supply of gas. It's unclear when this hypothetical Las Almas map might come to Warzone 2.0, but if it happens, it'll likely be in 2023.
