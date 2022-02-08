Apex Legends Won't Get A Sequel, At Least Not Anytime Soon

Respawn Entertainment has no plans to make a sequel to Apex Legends, with the studio instead intent on growing the existing game "perpetually." That's according to game director Steven Ferreira, who said in a new interview that Respawn still has many ideas for how to continue to shape Apex Legends going forward.

"We don't think of an endgame. That's one of the coolest things about working on Apex is the fact that it is live service," Ferreira told The Washington Post. "We don't see any reason to reboot the franchise or put out a sequel. We want to continue to have Apex grow perpetually. We think that there's a lot of runway in terms of the creative space within the universe that we've developed."

Ferreira went on to say there is "way more still out there" in terms of ideas that Respawn has for the future, so many that the team can't plot them all onto a calendar. "So right now, there's no plans to sequel it. And there's no plans to sunset it either. We've just got more and more good ideas--hopefully good ideas--that we're excited to try."

Respawn's philosophy for Apex Legends sounds similar to how Epic Games is growing and evolving Fortnite as opposed to launching a sequel. Activision's big battle royale game, Warzone, has also only seen one release, but reports have suggested the developer will wipe the slate clean with a new game coming alongside the launch of Call of Duty 2022.

Apex Legends Season 12: Defiance just launched today, February 8, adding a new Legend, a new mode, and other significant updates. Check out the Season 12 patch notes to learn more.

In addition to ongoing support for Apex Legends, Respawn is launching Apex Legends Mobile. Outside of the Apex series, Respawn is working on multiple new Star Wars games, including the next Star Wars Jedi title. The studio also has an unannounced new single-player game in the works.