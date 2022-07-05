Apex Legends Update Finally Fixes Xbox Input Lag

Two weeks after Apex Legends received an update that broke the game for next-gen Xbox players, Respawn has released an update that remedies the input lag issue that first appeared after the Awakening Collection Event went live with the 13.1 patch.

We just pushed a small update to @PlayApex to help address issues with input lag on Xbox Series X and S consoles. Thank you for your patience here, legends. — Respawn (@Respawn) July 5, 2022

Xbox users gained access to the 13.1 patch two hours later than players on other platforms. When the update finally went live, players immediately began reporting issues on Xbox--namely input delay that made the game impossible to play. A previous attempt to address the bugs was made last week, but it appeared to cause more problems than it solved.

The input lag issue is emblematic of a common pattern in which one update causes a serious bug, but subsequent updates meant to address said bug end up adding even more bugs to the game, some of which remain unresolved for months at a time (like the bug that prevents party chat from working correctly on Xbox Series X|S, which has been unresolved for over three months).

We think that Respawn should take a break from new Apex Legends content in favor of taking some time to fully address the bugs and quality of life issues that have persisted despite multiple updates and patches.

Having tested Apex Legends on Xbox following the release of the new update, it appears that the input lag issue has been resolved, but issues with hit registration, inventory access, and Replicator crafting continue to plague the game. Some players are urging Respawn to extend the Awakening Collection Event for another week, to give Xbox players who missed the event due to input lag a chance to catch up and complete the event's free rewards track, though the event has already come to an end.

Apex Legends is free to play on console and PC. A mobile version of the game, Apex Legends Mobile, is available for download on Android and iOS devices.