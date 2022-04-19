Apex Legends Unshackled Event: Flashpoint, Skins, And Everything You Need To Know

The Unshackled event is now live in Apex Legends, bringing back the Flashpoint LTM and adding new cosmetic items to the game. The event runs from April 19 to May 3, including two free reward tracks and over 40 new cosmetic items that are being permanently added to the game's loot pool. Here's everything you need to know about the Unshackled event for Apex Legends.

The return of Flashpoint

The limited-time mode Flashpoint returns to Apex Legends, this time taking place on Olympus. In this mode, all healing items have been removed from the loot pool, with Flashpoint zones replacing them. If you want to restore your lost health, you need to get inside one of the zones, but be prepared for a fight because every other squad will be doing the same thing. This mode is available for the entire duration of the event.

Two free reward tracks

The two free reward tracks available during the event.

There are two free reward tracks available during the Unshackled event, with each one lasting for a week. For the first week of April 19 to 26 players can earn an epic charm, epic RE-45 skin, and an epic Seer skin, along with 22 battle pass stars. April 26 to May 3 includes the epic Boxing Nessie Holospray, an Apex Pack, and an Unshackled pack, which is guaranteed to have at least one Unshackled cosmetic item. Each free pass will take 3,000 event points to fully complete, with at least 1,000 points available to get each day if you complete the first tier of the challenge.

The free reward pass challenges are:

Play 2 Matches (200 points)

Deal 2,000 damage in Arenas (200 points)

Win 1 Arena match (100 points)

Get 5 knockdowns in battle royale (200 points)

Get a top 10 finish 4 times in battle royale (200 points)

Each challenge has a second tier to complete, offering even more points.

Unshackled cosmetic collection

Gallery

The Unshackled cosmetic collection functions similarly to the Dark Depths event. There are 40 new items in the collection, all of which will be added to the main loot pool after the event concludes. During the event, the items can be purchased directly for Apex Coins or crafted using crafted materials. Unshackled items can be crafted at the event rate–double the regular loot pool–for at least two seasons, however Respawn Entertainment may lower the cost at that point. There are special deals running in the event store during the event, letting you get a combination of items and Unshackled packs for a slight discount. The Unshackled packs will only be available during the event.

It's important to note that the Unshackled event is not a collection event. There is not an Heirloom item to collect if you purchase all of the cosmetic items during the event. This also means that the Unshackled packs cost only 400 Apex Coins–roughly $4 USD–instead of the collection pack price of 700 Apex Coins. Check out GameSpot's guide to equipping multiple cosmetic items to rock all of the new Unshackled items.