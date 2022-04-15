Apex Legends Unshackled Event Brings Back Flashpoint On April 19

The next Apex Legends event, Unshackled, will kick off on April 19 and run through to May 3. LTM Flashpoint will return, giving players another chance to try a different take on Apex Legends that remove healing items from the map and instead replaces them with Flashpoint Zones that will patch Legends up when they enter them.

As for loot, over 40 event-themed cosmetics are available and include a number of Legendary skins. Completing the two unique weekly challenge tracks--the first from April 19-26 and the second from April 26-May 3-- will unlock key prizes that include a unique badge, epic charm, and an Unshackled pack amongst other loot.

As for the skins, these cosmetics can be earned from participating in Unshackled:

Machine Language Crypto

Bad Bot Pathfinder

Quantum Collision Wraith

Slingshot Valkyrie

Prison Pacifier CAR

Terminated Hemlok

Digging the Grave Peacekeeper

Pyromania Rampage

The Thematic Tab has also been updated, which developer Respawn Interactive says will make finding content easier and simpler. Looking ahead into the future of Apex Legends, Storm Point looks like it's about to be hit by something big that could be tied to the Storm Point Season 13 map change teaser from last week. Wattson has finally been patched up in a recent update, Newcastle will be the next playable character, and we've got a few theories about the impostor masquerading as Octane's dad lately.