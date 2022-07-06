Apex Legends' Summer Sundown Tracker Is Only Counting Battle Royale, Won't Be Fixed
Arena matches won't be counted towards the Summer Sundown Flash Event.
Apex Legends' latest week-long Summer Sundown Flash Event is bugged, Respawn has announced, meaning only battle royale matches will count towards completing the event's daily challenges. Due to the short duration of the event, the issue won't be fixed before it wraps up on July 12.
While the latest flash event is the first to encompass the game's original Battle Royale mode, it wasn't originally intended to exclude Arenas matches, with the event description explicitly inviting players to enjoy either mode.
Heads up, legends: all of the challenges on the @PlayApex Summer Sundown reward tracker are currently only counting Battle Royale match progress. Unfortunately, this will not be fixed before its end on July 12, so we apologize for the inconvenience.— Respawn (@Respawn) July 6, 2022
Players hoping to unlock the rewards from the event during its week-long run will have to focus on battle royale matches, as Respawn has announced that it doesn't plan to fix the issue before the event wraps up.
The event has players completing a set of daily challenges to unlock free rewards, including the final reward of an Epic-tier Clutch holospray. Players also have the option to purchase event-exclusive content from the in-game store, including the Fluorescent Tech Valkyrie Skin.
