Apex Legends Drops Star Wars: The Old Republic Medallion For Free

Respawn announced free Star Wars: The Old Republic medallions for players from now until the end of Season 11, aka the Escape. All they need to do is log in before February 8, 2022. This medallion comes in time for the Old Republic's 10th anniversary on December 20, 2011, thus the celebratory medal. Star Wars fans should look to claim the stylish charm before the end of the season, even if the offer will still be up for grabs into the new year.

Players should see a pop-up for the Star Wars: The Old Republic anniversary medallion once they log into their accounts. The medallion itself is a golden circle that represents both sides of The Old Republic with its side-by-side symbols: the Galactic Republic's winged emblem and the Sith Empire's gear-looking one.

The Star Wars: The Old Republic anniversary isn't the only event going on, either. While players are at it, they might consider participating in the pirate-themed Raiders Collection event to claim its exclusive rewards too. The Raiders event ends on December 21, 2020, right as The Old Republic anniversary passes. Players can also try the limited-time Winter Express mode to celebrate the upcoming holidays.

This isn’t the first time EA has incorporated medals based on other games into Apex Legends. It also offered Mass Effect charms back in March 2021 before Mass Effect: Legendary Edition released for PC and consoles later in the year. For context, EA owns Apex Legends, Mass Effect, and Star Wars: The Old Republic. Another fun fact: BioWare developed both Mass Effect and The Old Republic. It's possible that EA will incorporate medallions based on its other popular games in the future, though these are the only ones so far.

Star Wars: The Old Republic launched in 2011 as an MMORPG for Microsoft Windows. EA and BioWare are still supporting the game with patches and the occasional DLC pack. The Legacy of the Sith, its latest expansion, was delayed until 2022.