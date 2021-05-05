Best May the 4th Deals Disney Lightsaber Revealed The Witcher 3 Director Leaves CDPR Rainbow Six Siege Patch Notes Marvel Release Dates Returnal Tips Guide

Apex Legends Sets New Player Record At Season 9 Launch

More than 240,000 people were playing Apex Legends at the same time for the Season 9 launch.

By on

Comments

The launch of Apex Legends Season 9 had a huge impact on player numbers, helping elevate the free-to-play shooter to new heights. Communications director Ryan Rigney revealed on Twitter that Apex Legends just broke its all-time record for concurrent players on Steam. It achieved 241,882 concurrent players at its peak on Steam alone.

The game is also available across console and other PC stores, so the total number of players for Apex Legends is likely significantly higher, making it all the more impressive. Rigney mentioned that Apex Legends had some "service issues" around the Season 9 launch, but it seems the studio fixed them and this helped player numbers surge.

The latest numbers on Steam's own public statistics page shows that Apex Legends continues to crush it in terms of concurrent players, ranking in the top five most-played games on the entire platform.

Season 9, titled Legacy, brings with it a host of changes and additions, most notably a permeant team deathmatch mode called Arenas and a compound bow weapon. The Season 9 patch also overhauls the Lifeline character. For the whole list of changes, check out the Apex Legends Season 9 patch notes.

Click To Unmute
  1. Restart Apex Legends Legacy: Valkyrie & New Arena Mode | Livestream
  2. Resident Evil Village Demo: PS4 Pro VS PS5 Side-by-Side Comparison
  3. The Vanshee (더 밴시) - Official Gameplay Announcement Trailer [Korean]
  4. Batman Zero Arrives to the Fortnite Island
  5. The Evolution Of Star Wars Games
  6. Official Creative Mayhem In Fortnite Trailer
  7. Destiny 2 - Official Season Of The Splicer Trailer
  8. GameSpot Extra Life 2020 | Destiny 2 Deep Stone Crypt Raid
  9. GameSpot Extra Life 2020 | Demon's Souls With Jake And Tamoor
  10. GameSpot Extra Life 2020 | Michael Higham & Friends
  11. Star Wars: Squadrons Launch Day Livestream
  12. Marvel's Avengers Early Access Livestream

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

The chat has begun! Join the chat

Now Playing: Apex Legends Legacy: Valkyrie & New Arena Mode | Livestream

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Apex Legends
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
PC
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)