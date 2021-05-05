Apex Legends Sets New Player Record At Season 9 Launch

The launch of Apex Legends Season 9 had a huge impact on player numbers, helping elevate the free-to-play shooter to new heights. Communications director Ryan Rigney revealed on Twitter that Apex Legends just broke its all-time record for concurrent players on Steam. It achieved 241,882 concurrent players at its peak on Steam alone.

The game is also available across console and other PC stores, so the total number of players for Apex Legends is likely significantly higher, making it all the more impressive. Rigney mentioned that Apex Legends had some "service issues" around the Season 9 launch, but it seems the studio fixed them and this helped player numbers surge.

We fixed the service issues and just broke our all-time concurrent players record on Steam!



Finally feel like I can breathe. pic.twitter.com/Hel4ECLwqf — Ryan K. Rigney (@RKRigney) May 5, 2021

The latest numbers on Steam's own public statistics page shows that Apex Legends continues to crush it in terms of concurrent players, ranking in the top five most-played games on the entire platform.

Season 9, titled Legacy, brings with it a host of changes and additions, most notably a permeant team deathmatch mode called Arenas and a compound bow weapon. The Season 9 patch also overhauls the Lifeline character. For the whole list of changes, check out the Apex Legends Season 9 patch notes.