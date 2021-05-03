Apex Legends Season 9 Battle Pass Trailer (Unfortunately) Reveals Another Legendary Wraith Skin

Respawn has released the trailer for the Apex Legends Season 9: Legacy battle pass. This time around, the battle pass includes Legendary skins for Wraith, Rampart, and the Devotion. I'm a bit miffed that Wraith is getting yet another battle pass Legendary skin.

Overall, I think Respawn does a good job of balancing new Legendary skins for all of Apex Legends' characters, with the oldest characters obviously having the most skins because they've just been in the game the longest. In terms of leading the pack, at the start of Legacy, Wraith will have 23 Legendary skins, followed by Pathfinder at 21, Bloodhound at 19, and Bangalore, Octane, Caustic, and Lifeline at 18.

But there's a clear disparity when you look at where the Legendary skins are coming from. With Legacy, Wraith has four Legendary skins that could be unlocked by earning battle pass levels (Season 1's Night Terror, Season 4's Perfect Soldier, Season 7's High Class, and Season 9's Demon's Whisper). In comparison, Bangalore, Octane, Lifeline, and Pathfinder have two, and Mirage, Caustic, Wattson, Rampart, and Bloodhound only have one. The remaining seven legends still sit at zero Legendary battle pass skins.

So even though Wraith isn't very far ahead in terms of overall Legendary skins, she is unfairly favored when it comes to getting new Legendary skins via the battle pass. It's unfair because the battle pass essentially pays for itself--buy it and complete it for one season and you'll have enough Apex Coins to buy the next season's battle pass, a pattern you can just repeat. So skins earned through the battle pass are largely "free" rewards for players who just want to play the game season to season.

Many of the remaining Legendary skins are tied to limited-time events, where each skin costs 1800 Apex Coins ($18 USD). Compare that to the cost of each battle pass (950 Apex Coins or about $10 USD) and, in terms of money, Respawn is unfairly favoring Wraith mains. It is regularly more affordable to earn new Legendary skins for Wraith each season than it is for any other legend.

Apex Legends Legacy adds a new legendary skin for Wraith called Demon's Whisper.

And I get it: Wraith is one of the top-picked legends, so of course you make more Legendary skins available for her to appeal to the overall playerbase. But that doesn't mean her new Legendary skins have to be tied to the battle pass so often. Respawn, please reserve future Legendary Wraith skins for limited-time events for the next few seasons--and give Crypto, Revenant, Horizon, Fuse, Gibraltar, Loba, and Valkyrie a chance to have even one Legendary skin in an upcoming battle pass. It's not cool to the folks who main those legends, especially Gibraltar, Crypto, Revenant, and Loba as those characters have all been in the game for a while now.

I mean, Gibraltar has been in the game since day one--how does he still not have a Legendary skin that you can earn by leveling up in a battle pass?

Apex Legends Legacy begins May 4. The ninth season introduces a permeant team deathmatch mode called Arenas, as well as a compound bow weapon called the Bocek. The Peacekeeper shotgun will also rotate back into ground loot--for the full list of changes, check out the Apex Legends Season 9 patch notes.