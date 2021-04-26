Apex Legends Season 9: All Of Valkyrie's Abilities

At a hands-on event for Apex Legends Season 9: Legacy, I got a chance to try out Valkyrie, the new playable legend. I took the opportunity to jot down her abilities.

As a recon legend, Valkyrie can hack into survey beacons to reveal future ring locations. Her passive, tactical, and ultimate abilities are listed below.

Valkyrie's Abilities

Passive: VTOL Jets - Press [jump] while in the air to engage jetpack. You can switch between hold and toggle mode in the options menu.

- Press [jump] while in the air to engage jetpack. You can switch between hold and toggle mode in the options menu. Tactical: Missile Swarm - Fire a swarm of mini-rockets which damage and disorient the enemy

- Fire a swarm of mini-rockets which damage and disorient the enemy Ultimate: Skyward Dive - Press once to prepare for launch. Teammates can interact with Valkyrie to join the launch. Press again to launch into the air and skydive.

Alongside these abilities, Valkyrie has another "skydive" passive, an ability that activates while she's skydiving, whether it's the initial drop, a redeploy, or her Skyward Dive ultimate. While skydiving, Valkyrie highlights the position of any and all enemies within her sightline, revealing their position to her squadmates. It's like an aerial version of Crypto's Neurolink.

Apex Legends Legacy starts May 4. Alongside the addition of Valkyrie, Legacy will also add a brand-new, permeant team deathmatch mode called Arenas, as well as the Bocek Compound Bow.