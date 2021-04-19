Apex Legends Season 9 Adds New Valkyrie Character, Bow And Arrow, And Olympus Changes

Respawn has released a new trailer for Apex Legends Season 9: Legacy, which showcases the backstory of the season's new playable character, Valkyrie. The developer has also revealed that Season 9 will introduce a new bow and arrow weapon as well as change up Olympus.

As seen in the new trailer, Kairi "Valkyrie" Imahara is the daughter of Viper, one of the Apex Predator Pilots that you face in Titanfall 2. Viper piloted a specially modified Northstar Titan, one designed primarily for aerial combat. Thanks to some tinkering from Rampart, Valkyrie utilizes the flight core of her father's old Titan as a jetpack, soaring into the skies as Apex Legends' first flight-based hero.

On the Apex Legends website, Respawn writes, "Bold, brash, fiery and fierce, Kairi Imahara grew up in the shadow of her father's legacy. But now she's ready to launch her own."

We still don't know what Valkyrie's abilities are, but we can put together a few good theories based on her character art and the basis of where her abilities come from. In her character art, Valkyrie is wearing a jetpack, which she's using to hover and fire rockets. This tracks with the jetpack being built from the flight core and VTOL Hover kit of a Northstar Titan, especially Viper's Northstar which, again, was custom designed to fly higher, longer, and faster than most Titans and possessed devastating aerial bombardment capabilities. He was a tough boss fight.

Valkyrie is probably a Recon character but she could be an Offense-based one, too.

As such, Valkyrie likely has the capacity to fly and bombard enemies from the air. In Respawn's celebration of Apex Legends reaching 100 million players, we can see the shadowy outline of who we now know to be Valkyrie hovering upwards after leaping from a tower. That seems like a passive ability--Valkyrie can likely jump into a soft upwards glide. The rockets we see her fire in her character art are likely similar to the Northstar's Cluster Missile, which wasn't great against enemy Titans but proved devastating against enemy Pilots. Of all the Northstar's weapons, it's the one that Valkyrie would likely take into battle against human-sized opponents. Similar in design to Fuse's Knuckle Cluster, the Cluster Missile explodes into several missiles upon impact, making it ideal for area denial or clearing out a room. Given it's similarities to Knuckle Cluster, Valkyrie's Cluster Missile-related ability is probably her tactical.

That just leaves her ultimate ability, which we can't really figure out. It would help if we knew what kind of character Valkyrie is, with Offense and Recon seeming the most likely. If she's an Offense character, then her ultimate ability likely ties back to her kit being based on a Titan, so maybe something similar to Tether Trap or Nuke Eject (the latter of which would be a lot like Overwatch's D.Va and her Self-Destruct/Call Mech abilities). But if Valkyrie is a Recon character, then it makes more sense that her ultimate ability is geared towards information gathering or squad movement; like being able to redeploy her squad from any point to easily move around or temporarily take off and fly around in order to get a bird's eye view on the competition.

Also on the Apex Legends site, we get our first look at Apex Legends Season 9's new weapon: the Bocek Bow. The Bocek Bow is the first bow and arrow weapon to be added to Apex Legends, which previously has only supported traditional firearms. "A powerful and deadly weapon, for those with the skill to wield it," Respawn writes. "Capable of inflicting tremendous damage at medium range, you'll need to make each shot count."

On top of all that, Season 9 also inflicts a massive map change on Olympus, the only one of Apex Legends' three maps to have not undergone a significant map change so far. Season 9 will infest the beautiful city with roots and natural growths, transforming parts of the map into a more jungle-looking environment.

As an odd aside, Season 9 doesn't actually seem to be called "Season 9." On the Apex Legends' website, Respawn simply refers to the new season as "Legacy." Previous seasons have been numbers and names, like Season 4: Assimilation or Season 8: Mayhem. But the new season is just Legacy.

Apex Legends Legacy is currently slated to begin in early May, assuming it begins right as Season 8 ends.